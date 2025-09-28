Sportsville congratulates Akpata on NCF reelection

The Management of Sportsville Communication has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Uyi Akpata on his reelection as the President of the Nigerian Cricket Federation (NCF).

Sportsville, in a statement signed and issued by its Chairman/CEO, Hon, Frank Ilaboya, described Dr. Akpata’s reelection as well deserved.

It also described it is a victory for cricket in the country.

It said: “The news of Dr Akpata’s reelection as the NCF President didn’t come to us as a surprise because over the past four years, Dr Akpata’s has taken the game of Cricket to global height with his foresight and innovative management ideas.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership, and this Akpata has shown since he was first elected in 2021.

“Under his watch, the country’s Cricket has recorded significant achievements like the heavy investment in infrastructure and high-performance centers, national grassroots development programs, as well as the introduction of professional contracts for Nigerian players.”

Dr. Akpata emerged as the Sportsville Sports Personality of the Year at an award held in April this year in Lagos.

It was ,an award many Nigerians celebrated as a most fitting one.

He was returned unopposed during the Federation’s election held in Abuja on September 20, 2025.

The election was decided by 37 delegates with 12 other board members elected to steer the affairs of the game for the next four years.