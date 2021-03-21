The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Bauchi State chapter on Sunday directed its members to boycot all activities involving Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi.

The Secretary of the association in the state, Bala Bawaji, said in a statement on Sunday that the measure was necessary to express displeasure over the shabby treatment of Journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria eports that Sports Writers were denied access to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium to cover the Nigeria Professional Football League Day 17 match, between Wikki Tourists and Kano Pillars.

The Secretary said in spite of the tags provided to Journalists by the management of Wikki Tourists, Sports Journalists were blocked from entering the stadium to discharge their duties.

Bawaji said: “SWAN expresses dismay with the management of Wikki Tourist FC of Bauchi over the unending disregard for Sports Journalists in Bauchi.

“Such development is hindering members from carrying out their legitimate duties whenever the team is playing home matches.

“Therefore, the leadership of the Sports Writers Association has directed all members to boycott all activities of Wkki Tourists FC, with immediate effect.”

The Secretary expressed concern that the incident of disrespect for Sports Writers at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi kept recurring during matches involving the club.

Bawaji reiterated that the boycott was indefinite until discussions were held with the Management of Wikki FC to address the problem.

Imrana Gallaje, a Journalist, told NAN that they were treated with disdain and contempt at the gate of the stadium despite the tags issued to them.

Gallaje said: “We arrived at the gate of the stadium with our tags by 2pm to make sure that we get seated before the arrival of the teams as the match was to start 4pm.

“We remained at the gate up till 4pm and had to leave when we could no longer bear the embarrassment.”

Commenting on the development, the Media Officer of Wikki FC, Nasiru Kobi, said the incident was unfortunate, adding that Sports Journalists were held in high esteem.

Kobi assured that the matter would be resolved as soon as possible.