Sports. Pic Messi

PSG suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks



Lionel Messi has reportedly been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for two weeks.



The Argentine superstar allegedly skipped training to fly to Saudi Arabia without permission.



The forward works as an ambassador for the country’s tourism board.



He agreed a £25million deal to promote Saudi Arabia last May but had only visited once prior to this week.



Now Messi has flown out to the Middle East without getting approval from PSG manager Christophe Galtier or sporting director Luis Campos, according to L’Equipe.



And RMC Sport report he has been handed the two-week ban with immediate effect due to a breach of contract.



It means Messi will miss the matches against Troyes this Sunday and Ajaccio on May 13.



The PSG squad was initially expected back in for training on Tuesday.



But the unexpected 3-1 defeat to Lorient on Sunday meant they were hauled back in for an extra session on Monday.



However, Messi had already organised his trip to Riyadh and got permission from the club’s Qatari board to fly out after previously having to postpone two planned visits.



Messi, 35, shared a snap of his trip to Saudi Arabia on Instagram alongside a caption that reads: “Who thought Saudi has so much green?



“I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi.”

