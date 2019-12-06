The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has cautioned the suspended President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, to subject himself to the outcome of the proceedings of the December 3, 2019 meeting in Abuja in accordance with extant rules and regulations.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, gave the warning in a memo he personally signed on Thursday.

Adesola also added that the Ministry is statutorily responsible for the formulation, supervision, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of policies and programmes on sports administration in the country.

He said: “In the discharge of these responsibilities, the ministry, through the 38 national sports federations under its supervision, ensures the compliance with laid down rules and regulations of the code of governance, which the Constitution of the National Sports Federations recognises.

“By appropriation, the ministry is equally responsible for the financial sponsorship of most activities of the national sports federations, the preparation and participation at international competitions as well as the presentation of Nigerian athletes at international competitions.

“And, in accordance with provisions of Article 13(1) of the Code of Governance for National Sports Federations, each national sports federation is expected to furnish the ministry with its quarterly and annual performance report of its activities.”

The Permanent Secretary, however, said Ministry acknowledges that national sports federations are independent in the administration of their day to day activities, but stressed that none of them could be said to be autonomous of government due to the constitutional provisions as well as the appropriation support from the Federation Account of the Federal Government.