Harry Redknapp has been lined up for a shock return to management with Nigeria.

It has been three years since the former Tottenham boss was last in the dugout after leaving Birmingham in 2017.

But at 73, he could be set for his second foray into international management with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, under Sunday Dare as Minister, hoping to install him in charge of the Super Eagles, according to ESPN.

The Nigerian Football Federation are hoping to persuade Coach Gernot Rohr to extend his current deal.

But Redknapp is the favoured candidate of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the government department which oversees the NFF.

Rohr’s contract is due to expire in June and the NFF have been delaying over agreeing a new deal since late last year.

He told ESPN: “Everything is fine.

“We all continue together.”

The NFF released a statement last week saying: “The Executive Committee mandated the General Secretary to liaise with the Super Eagles’ technical adviser, Mr. Gernot Rohr, with a view to concluding all matters around Mr. Rohr’s new contract within the next one week.”

Rohr has been in charge of Nigeria since 2016 and led them to glory at last year’s AFCON.

Former Portsmouth and Southampton manager Redknapp has also been linked to the managerial job in the African country, which would be his second in the international game after a short-lived stint in charge of Jordan in 2016.