Sports: Kwara to restore lost glory

The Kwara State Government is set to restore the state’s lost glory in sports by relaunching its famous position as home of champions.
The State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, who made the promise while receiving the 1st runners-up of Channels International Kids Cup Competition, Burahanudeen LGEA School, Ojagbooro, Ilorin, and the management of Senior National Baseball and Softball Champions, recalled that the state used to be home of champions years back, but wondered what happened along the line.
The governor promised that Kwara State under him would prioritize sports development by encouraging recognised talents and also work towards detecting hidden ones.
According to the Governor Ahmed, professionalism in sports has gone beyond just winning medals but create wealth for the youth.
He emphasised that the state is more than ever before “committed to investing heavily on sports development with a view to creating platform for our youths to develop themselves”.
Dr. Ahmed urged the students not to relent in their efforts in sports and advised them to strive hard by combining their educational pursuit with sports.
The team leaders of the Channels Kids Cup competition and the Senior National Baseball and Softball championships, Olaide Olanrewaju and Elder Joseph Oluwanisola respectively, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support for sports development in the state.
They hinged their successes on the support they enjoyed from the present administration in the state and sought for continuous support and encouragement to further boost their morale.


