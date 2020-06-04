The Oyo State Government has rewarded the 242 athletes of the state who participated in the 2018 National Sports Festival, held in Abuja with N39 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the cash reward was given to the athletes and officials at the main bowl of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex on Thursday in Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the contingent secured eighth position at the festival, having won 16 gold, 36 silver and 45 bronze.

Seun Fakorede, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, said the gesture was part of Governor Seyi Makinde’s efforts to engender sport development in the state.

Fakorede said the gold medalists got N350,000 each and silver medalists N200,000 each, while bronze medalists were presented with N150,000 each.

He said: “The coaches, who got gold medals received N200,000 each and N150,000 for silver medals, while those who got bronze medals received N100,000 each.

“The 15 sports officers got N100,000 each, while the medical personnel and allied officers received N50,000 each.”

The commissioner, while saying the gesture was a tip of the iceberg, added that lots of other gifts would be coming in the next few days for the contingent.

He lauded the governor for his love and commitment to sport development in the state.