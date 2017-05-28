Sports Federation Secretaries redeployed

LATEST NEWS:
NANJune 13, 20171min0

Solomon-Dalung-3-e1492808113902.jpg
Dalung said that the posting was to ensure transparency and fair play in the election process

Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports, on Monday redeployed some sports federation secretaries to ensure a smooth electoral process.
Dalung said that the redeployment was transitional aimed at ensuring a hitch free election.
He made the announcement while inaugurating the electoral committee for the 2017 National Sports Federations election billed for Tuesday in Abuja.
He said that the secretaries should report to their new federations immediately.
Dalung said that the posting was to ensure transparency and fair play in the election process.
Some of the secretaries affected by the redeployment are: Sani Mohammed, Aquatic Federation, Patience Okon, Rugby, Asiebo Chinedu, Shooting, Kabiru Yusuf, Squash and Mbaye Tony, Tennis.
Others are: Ademola Okeyeadun, Traditional Sports, Adadelta Lukman, Boxing, James Akin, Volleyball/ Beach Volleyball, Amayo Ngozi, kick Boxing, Rita Akande, Rowing and Aching Federation, Davies Olodare, Scrabble, Nwaeze Nnoye, Table Tennis and Odudupia Emmanuel, Teakwondo.


