Sports Editors mourn Alaiya as family picks Oct 30 for burial

Nigeria’s Guild of Sports Editors, the umbrella body of all managers of sports sections in the country’s media industry, has described the demise of one of their colleagues, Ben Alaiya, as a huge loss to the nation.

Alaiya, a former media officer of the senior national football team, Super Eagles, from November 2011 to February 2015, died on October 5 in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, after a brief illness.

Speaking on Alaiya’s demise, president, Guild of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani, described the incident as unfortunate and a huge loss to Nigeria, especially now that the country’s football needs all experienced technocrats in the quest to return to the big league of world football.

“Alaiya was Super Eagles media officer in an era when Nigeria’s football was on top in Africa.

“The team, led by the late Stephen Keshi, not only won the African Nations Cup in South Africa, they did it with a squad comprising many home-based players.

“The team also got to the second round of the World Cup in Brazil, a feat we have not been able to replicate since.

“We will miss his contributions to discourse on Nigeria’s sports, especially football. We pray that God will give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Ubani said.

The Guild of Sports Editors disclosed they would hold a candlelight service for the late Alaiya in conjunction with Lagos State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on a date to be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Alaiya family has disclosed that the body of the late editor-in-chief of SportsDay newspapers will be laid to rest on October 30 in Ososo, Edo State.

According to the family, the deceased’s grave would be dug on October 28, while the wake would hold on October 23 in his Arepo residence in Lagos.