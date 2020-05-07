After long years of abandonment and neglect, respite has come the way of the mother of late Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini, Sekiratu Yekini, from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has placed Alhaja Yekini on a monthly stipend.

The Minister, who was represented by Olaitan Shittu in Ijagbo, near Offa in Kwara State on Wednesday, donated various food stuffs and provisions as well as cash gift of N50,000 to the aged woman.

Shittu explained that it was not the first time the Minister was reaching out to Alhaja Yekini as he was also at her residence in September 2019 to make similar donation.

Responding, Alhaja Yekini, who spoke in local dialect (Yoruba), thanked the Minister for his kind gesture.

She said: “I have been abandoned for a long time and have not gotten help from anyone.

“I was hospitalised for days, some months ago and catered for myself despite scarce resources.

“Wven last month, I received treatment at the hospital.

“I need help from Nigerians, but this Minister has done very well, especially remembering me in this holy month of Ramadan.

“Since my son died, life has been very tough because I do not get assistance from people.

“Rashidi’s siblings are not doing well too, so I am left to struggle everyday.

“This is very kind of the Minister.

“May God bless and reward him.”

Late Yekini, who died eight years ago in Ibadan after retiring from active football, had a career that spanned more than two decades and was mainly associated with Vitória de Setúbal in Portugal, but he also played in six other foreign countries.

Yekini scored 37 goals for Nigeria from 58 games and represented the nation in five major tournaments, including two World Cups, where he scored the country’s first-ever goal in the competition against Bulgaria in the USA 94 World Cup.

He was also named the African Footballer of the Year in 1993.

Items donated included 50kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of wheat, six tins of Milo as well as the cash.