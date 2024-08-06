Protest: Sponsors in diaspora on watch list – Immigration

Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, says the sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protest in diaspora are on watch list and they will be arrested when entering the country.

Nandap made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during a combined news conference by the heads of security agencies and Service Chiefs.

It was convened by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa at the Defence Headquarters.

She said “we have identified some diaspora sponsors, they are on our watch list.

“Any attempt they make to come into the country, we will be notified and they will be picked up and handed to appropriate authority”.

Also Read:

The immigration boss said the service had, in response to the protest, deployed more officers to borders both land and airports to ensure effective manning of those entry ports.

She said that NIS had also stepped up surveillance to prevent foreign intervention in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also said that the police had uncovered some sponsors but declined giving further information on them.

Egbetokun said that some accounts of such individuals had been blocked, adding that “many of them reside abroad”.

Also, the Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, represented by the service’s spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said that the service was monitoring those concerned.

He added that the service was also working with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit to identify more persons behind the funding of the protest.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defence chief led the service chiefs and heads of all the security, intelligence and paramilitary agencies to brief newsmen on the nationwide protest.

The briefing came a day after President Bola Tinubu met with the security chiefs on the security situation following the violence that broke out during the protests across the country.

Post Views: 40