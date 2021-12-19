Spokesperson’s communication awards will promote PR best practices – NIPR President

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has expressed the belief that the Spokesperson’s Communication Awards (SCA), which maiden edition was held on Saturday in Abuja, would promote best practices in the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria and beyond.

The National President of the Institute, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, made this at the inaugural award ceremony of Spokesperson’s Communication Awards at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Represented by Dr. Ike Neliaku, a Council Member and Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of NIPR, Sirajo noted that recognizing the excellent contributions of PR practitioners will go a long way to encourage and challenge the winners to be more dedicated and committed to adhering to the best PR practice.

‘This initiative of the Spokesperson’s Digest is in tune with of NIPR vision to promote PR practices endorsed by law and enhance the ability, status of our members as professional practitioners,” he noted.

The Chief Executive Officer of Image Merchants Promotion, Mallam Yushau Shuaib said the SCA recognizes the most outstanding public relations contributions and communications strategies.

‘It also acknowledges most successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams in the communication, PR and Integrated marketing Communication industry,” he added.

Individuals and organisations that carted away different categories of awards at the event include the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for media relations, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for press release, the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), for Community Relations, the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, for employee relationship, Advanced Management Academy (AMA) for Knowledge Hub

Two personalities, Barrister Charles Odenigbo of TMT and Ishola Ayodele of TSIC were conferred with Scholar/Author and PR Practice advocate of the year respectively.

Others are the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for Crisis Communication, the National Communication Commission (NCC) on social media, and the FCT NIPR for best Chapter award.

PR agencies that won awards at the occasion included CMC Connect, Re-Ignite Public Affairs, Freshminds Communications, Direct Contact Communication, Cutting Edge Communication, Red Media Africa, Brooks and Blakes, Red Gecko and TPT International.