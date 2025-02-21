Spokesman to Akpoti-Uduaghan: Senate for serious business not for content creation

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, on Friday criticised fellow senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over a dispute regarding seating arrangements in the chamber.

The representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party was walked out of the chamber on Thursday.

This was because she refused to occupy her assigned seat on Thursday, citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules. which safeguards members’ privileges.

The situation escalated when Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on security to remove her from the chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan told Akpabio that she did not care if she was silenced, adding “I’m not afraid of you.”

However, intervention from other lawmakers prevented the situation from escalating further.

Reacting to the incident in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Adaramodu emphasised that the National Assembly is a platform for serious governance, not entertainment.

“What we are saying is that the National Assembly is not for content creation in entertainment. The National Assembly is for serious business,” he said.

Adaramodu, who represents the Ekiti South Senatorial District, also addressed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims of being bullied or sidelined.

He pointed out that, despite being a first-time senator, she chairs three committees—a privilege typically reserved for one committee.

“If she is talking like that being bullied or sidelined, as a first-timer, she even had three committees that she was appointed as chairman.

“You are entitled to only committee to be the chairman and she is in charge of Foreign Affairs, NGOs now,” Adaramodu noted.

When asked about possible disciplinary action, he noted that her Kogi colleague, Senator Isah Jubril, had apologised on her behalf.

“The Senate as a whole has already accepted that tendered apology, so we are not going to revisit that,” Adaramodu stated.

