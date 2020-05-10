A spiritualist with the Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Bayo Ajao Street, Aboru, Lagos State, Prophetess Evelyn Owoleke, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command over the death of a woman who was delivered of a baby boy in the church, Seun Olorunto.

The spokesman of the Command, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana said on May 4, 2020 at 7:50pm, one Olaloye Jolayemi of Ologundudu Street, Aboru reported at Oke Odo Police Station that earlier that day at about 10am, Olorunto, 39, died after she was delivered of a baby boy by Owoleke.

He said: “Homicide detectives visited the scene and found the woman laying in the pool of her blood, suggesting that the deceased person might have bled to death due to complications.

“The corpse is removed from the Church to General Hospital Yaba for autopsy.

“The infant is taken to hospital for medical examination and care.

“The traditional/spiritual midwife was arrested and taken to State CID Yaba.

“Investigation is ongoing.”