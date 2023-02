Spezia have sacked coach Luca Gotti.

Gotti loses his job after the Aquilotti lost three of the last five Serie A games.

Spezia announced on Wednesday: “Spezia Calcio announces that it has relieved Luca Gotti of his position as head coach of the first team.

“The club would like to thank the coach for his work and wishes him the best professional success.”

An early contender for the job is Leonardo Semplici.