Speeding truck crushes two policemen to death in Ekiti

Two policemen were confirmed killed by a truck in Ado Ekiti on Monday while going to resume the day’s duties, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The policemen were killed at Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis while on transit around Ado-Ifaki dual carriage way, while their identities are yet to be ascertained.

However, a source told newsmen at the scene of the incident that the driver of the truck fled immediately the incident happened, but was later fished out and arrested by policemen.

Confirming the deaths, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the two policemen were going to Ado Ekiti on a bike, when the truck driver, who was allegedly negotiating a diversion, due to ongoing construction work on the road, overran them.

“I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper.

“The policemen were going on their own lane, it was the tipper’s driver that was negotiating a diversion, placed on the road by construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by turning to the left side, and overran them.

“We learnt the two of them died on the spot. The driver of the tipper has been arrested while the corpses have been taken to the morgue at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital,” the Command’s Spokesperson said.

Also commenting on the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ekiti, Olusola Joseph, warned drivers plying all the roads in Ekiti to control their speed to curb road carnage.

According to Ojo, “Our drivers must be safety conscious. Some of these untimely deaths could have been prevented if we are cautious and careful in the way we speed.

“I appeal to our people to always keep to the highway safety precautions. It is not for anything, but for the safety of our lives.”





