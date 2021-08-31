Speeding motorcyclist dies in Anambra accident

A road traffic accident involving a truck and a motorcycle at Awkuzu Junction on Nteje-Awka Road, Anambra, on Tuesday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the state Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about noon, was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“The crash involved an unidentified driver of a Jencheng Motorcycle, with registration number ZLL 108 QU, and the driver of a blue Mercedes 911 Truck with registration number, GDD 630 XA.

“Eyewitness reports indicate that the crash occurred when the motorcycle rider, while on top speed and trying to overtake the truck, lost control and crashed into the truck.

“The motorcycle rider was taken to Chira Hospital by FRSC rescue team and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his body deposited at the mortuary,” the reports said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, Irelewuyi urged motorcyclists to avoid unnecessary speeding and to always put on their safety helmet to avoid head injuries during traffic crashes.

“Motorists should ensure the road is clear before overtaking, especially now that the Ember months are around the corner,” he said.