Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra

A speeding driver killed a female pedestrian on Sunday at Igbo Ukwu-Oraifite Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, in Awka.

Irelewuyi blamed the accident on excessive speeding and loss of control of the car by the driver, one Ekene Opaku, who drove a Toyota Camry with registration number ENU63AR.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the driver of the Camry was on top speed; he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into three pedestrian in front of St. John Catholic Church, and crashed.

“Ten persons – three male adults and seven female adults, were involved in the crash.

“The victims were taken to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where a doctor confirmed one of the women dead. Her corpse was deposited at the hospital’s morgue,’’ he said.

He said the driver was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Irelewuyi condoled with the family of the deceased and warned motorists to maintain speed limits and desist from over speeding.