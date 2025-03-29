Special report: NAHCON assesses service providers’ readiness ahead of 2025 Hajj

As preparations intensify for the 2025 Hajj operation, the Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Usman Saleh, has led an official delegation to assess the preparedness of key service providers responsible for Nigerian pilgrims’ welfare during their sacred journey.

This was contained in a special report filed by the NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs, Muhammad Ahmad Musa, in conjunction with Suwaiba Ahmad and Mariam Zubair Abubakar.

Visiting the offices of Mashariq Aldhahabiah, a Saudi Arabian company contracted to provide Masha’ir services to Nigerian pilgrims, Professor Saleh emphasized NAHCON’s proactive stance: “Following your recent visit to Nigeria, it is important we remain updated on new developments and any emerging challenges. Our primary goal is ensuring every Nigerian pilgrim receives diligent and efficient services throughout their pilgrimage.”

The Chairman of Mashariq Aldhahabiah, Muhammad Amin Bin Hassan Andergiri, welcomed NAHCON’s delegation warmly, appreciating their continued vigilance and dedication. “Our company remains fully committed and prepared to deliver superior services. We have arranged an inspection of the tents in Masha’ir to demonstrate our readiness and reassure NAHCON of our capabilities,” Andergiri stated.

The Commissioner in charge of Operations, Prince Anofi’u Olanrewaju Elegusi, underscored the importance of transparency and clarity, stating, “NAHCON must stay fully informed about each stage of service delivery contracts. I urge you to prioritize top-notch sanitation facilities and ensure the highest standards for Nigerian pilgrims.”

The delegation proceeded to visit Ekram Aldyf, another key service provider, where Professor Saleh reiterated NAHCON’s expectations for excellence. “The success of Saudi authorities in managing pilgrim welfare stems from unwavering commitment to the comfort of Allah’s guests. Our presence here reaffirms our dedication to collaborating proactively and addressing potential challenges collectively, ensuring a memorable pilgrimage experience for Nigerians,” he remarked.

Ekram Aldyf’s leadership assured NAHCON of their complete preparedness, detailing staff allocations and showcasing samples of materials designated for pilgrims during their stay at the Holy sites.

NAHCON reaffirms its relentless commitment to safeguarding pilgrims’ welfare and comfort, working closely with service providers to ensure the 2025 Hajj is a seamless, spiritually fulfilling experience.

