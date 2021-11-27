Special Forces kill kidnappers operating on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

In a very strategic move, Special Forces deployed to tackle the incessant kidnapping of travellers along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway have eliminated scores of bandits suspected to be behind recent abductions.

Video footage obtained by PRNigeria showed the corpses of more than a dozen kidnappers that were killed this week.

Some of the corpses were recognised as residents within some of the communities.

A security source told PRNigeria that there was a massive deployment of troops comprising military, police and intelligence operatives in selected communities along the highway.

A top Military source told PRNigeria on condition of anonymity: “Before the Presidential directive, some deployments were effected.

“The directive has now influenced more deployment and provision of equipment and intelligence gathering tools to fight the bandits.

“We have so far killed more than a dozen armed bandits who attempted to escape on motorcycles after sighting the movements of the troops.

“Most of them are behind recent abductions on the highways as some people identified the corpses as known faces within the communities.”

PRNigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday gave marching orders to security chiefs to go after insurgents, bandits and terrorists.

This was at the meeting of the National Security Council.

Buhari said they must not rest until all Nigerians sleep with their eyes closed.

The President also ordered security agencies to intensify surveillance and patrol activities along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has announced the restoration of telecommunications services that were earlier suspended in some parts of the state.

The government had on September 30 shut down the networks as part of efforts geared towards checking the activities of bandits.

Kaduna State had joined fellow North West states like Zamfara and Sokoto, who had earlier taken the same measure to curb banditry and rising insecurity.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced the restoration of the network services while addressing journalists on Friday.

Aruwan said the state government has contacted the relevant federal agencies to effect the immediate restoration of telecommunication services, which were suspended in some local government areas.

However, he noted that the other measures announced as part of the security containment orders remain in force.

These include the prohibition of motorcycles all over the state, ban on weekly markets, transportation of cattle, and prohibition of sale of fuel in jerrycans in specified local government areas.

