A special force comprising operatives of intelligence service and the military have detected the location of missing humanitarian aid workers of Action Against Hunger, who were declared missing after Boko Haram terrorists ambushed their vehicle in Borno State.

An intelligence operative told PRNigeria that the operation of the special force is being directly coordinated by Major General Bulama Biu, the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Through the operation, some informants who were divulging information to the terrorists in the axis were arrested.

The source said: “The special force was able to detect the location of the humanitarian aid workers after some arrests were made.

“You may recall that the terrorists had attacked the convoy of the humanitarian workers last Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Damasak, headquarters of the Mobbar Local Government Area along on their way to provide life-saving assistance to individuals and families, affected by the humanitarian crisis.

“Unfortunately the driver named Kashim Ritam was killed while his vehicle with registration No MAG 981 AA was damaged at Zari village less than 20 kilometres from Damasak town.

“Some of the missing staff are Grace Taku, Ali Kayiri, Ali A Mustapha, Ali Gaya, Mallam Nuhu, Mohammed Abba Gana.”