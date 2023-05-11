Speakership: Reps Minority Caucus sets up committee to screen, recommend candidate

The Minority Caucus of the House of the Representatives has restated its resolve to make its numerical superiority in the incoming Assembly count as it has set up a committee with the responsibility to screen and recommend candidates for leadership positions.

The position of the Minority Caucus on the leadership of the House was disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The statement was jointly signed by Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, Hon. Dachung Bogos and

Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, spokespersons of a bloc of the minority caucus, known as Greater Majority, who had earlier insisted that the Speaker of the House would come from the minority caucus as long as it has more members than the ruling All Progressives Congress.

While Members-Elect from the opposition parties are 183, those of the APC are 177.

So they reasoned that history beckons on them to constructively, and creatively, chart the path towards the deepening of the nation’s democracy.

The group, among other things, blamed APC’s lack of a united front in the run up to the speakership election as a motivating factor for its decision to go for the top job.

The APC has not been able to reach a consensus in the speakership race as several of its members are currently jostling for the position.

The statement by the group said further: “Consequently, and in keeping with its resolve in that regard, the ‘Greater Majority’ of the 10th House of Representatives has put together an 11-man Committee – complemented by a chairman and secretary – charged with the task of shortlisting, screening and eventual recommendation of aspirants for the Speakership and Deputy Speaker positions.”

The committee would be chaired by a long-standing member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu, while another ranking member and caucus leader of the Labour Party, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has been appointed as Secretary.

The Committee has one week to turn in its Report.

Members of the committee

Rt. Hon Nicholas Mutu

Chairman (PDP)

Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin

Deputy Chairman (NNPP)

Hon. Oluwole Oke

Member (PDP)

Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi

Member (SDP)

Hon. Beni Lar

Member (PDP)

Hon. Dr. Ali Isa JC

Member (PDP)

Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum

Member (NNPP)

Hon. Donatus Mathew Kuzalio

Member (LP)

Hon. Yusuf Salisu Majigiri

Member (PDP)

Hon. Nnabuife Chinwe Clara

Member (YPP)

Hon. Gwacham Maureen Chinwe

(Member) APGA

Hon. Idris Salman

Member (ADC)

Hon. Afam Ogene

Secretary (LP).