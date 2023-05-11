Speakership: Reps Minority Caucus sets up committee to screen, recommend candidate

The Minority Caucus of the House of the Representatives has restated its resolve to make its numerical superiority in the incoming Assembly count as it has set up a committee with the responsibility to screen and recommend candidates for leadership positions.
The position of the Minority Caucus on the leadership of the House was disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Monday.
The statement was jointly signed by Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, Hon. Dachung Bogos and
Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, spokespersons of a bloc of the minority caucus, known as Greater Majority, who had earlier insisted that the Speaker of the House would come from the minority caucus as long as it has more members than the ruling All Progressives Congress.
While Members-Elect from the opposition parties are 183, those of the APC are 177.
So they reasoned that history beckons on them to constructively, and creatively, chart the path towards the deepening of the nation’s democracy.
The group, among other things, blamed APC’s lack of a united front in the run up to the speakership election as a motivating factor for its decision to go for the top job.
The APC has not been able to reach a consensus in the speakership race as several of its members are currently jostling for the position.
The statement by the group said further: “Consequently, and in keeping with its resolve in that regard, the ‘Greater Majority’ of the 10th House of Representatives has put together an 11-man Committee – complemented by a chairman and secretary – charged with the task of shortlisting, screening and eventual recommendation of aspirants for the Speakership and Deputy Speaker positions.”
The committee would be chaired by a long-standing member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu, while another ranking member and caucus leader of the Labour Party, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has been appointed as Secretary.
The Committee has one week to turn in its Report.
Members of the committee
Rt. Hon Nicholas Mutu
Chairman (PDP)
Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin
Deputy Chairman (NNPP)
Hon. Oluwole Oke
Member (PDP)
Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi
Member (SDP)
Hon. Beni Lar
Member (PDP)
Hon. Dr. Ali Isa JC
Member (PDP)
Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum
Member (NNPP)
Hon. Donatus Mathew Kuzalio
Member (LP)
Hon. Yusuf Salisu Majigiri
Member (PDP)
Hon. Nnabuife Chinwe Clara
Member (YPP)
Hon. Gwacham Maureen Chinwe
(Member) APGA
Hon. Idris Salman
Member (ADC)
Hon. Afam Ogene
Secretary (LP).