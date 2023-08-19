Speaker reacts to reported plot to impeach Edo Deputy Governor

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, has said there is no plan to impeach the State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Speaker Agbebaku spoke on Friday when the 24 members of the Assembly visited the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

During the visit at the Government House, Benin City, he said: “We are here to clear the air on the insinuation of the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

“I want to let the people of Edo State know that there was nothing of such in the State House of Assembly.

“There was no time that the Governor called me and instructed me that there must be an impeachment against the Deputy Governor.

“The rumour of impeachment is from the pit of hell.

“I want to let Edo people know today that till tomorrow, the governor has not called to say the deputy governor should be impeached.

“Next tomorrow is coming, and I don’t think the governor will say that to us.

“When I approached the governor, he asked if there’s anything of such.

“He asked what the impeachment is for.

“I told him there is no such plan.

“Nothing of such is going on.

“On my own, I called the Deputy Governor to tell him that there is nothing like an impeachment plan by the Assembly and what he heard was rumour.

“This will be our second courtesy call to you (Governor).

“We are here to remind you that what we came to tell you in our first courtesy call, we are standing by it.

“We are resolute to follow in your footsteps and ensure you finish well.

“It is our responsibility as members of our various constituencies to give you the backing to finish well and strong.

“The 24 members of the EDHA are all here to let you know that we will join you to finish strong as Edo people must live a good life and you are already setting the pace.”

Replying, Obaseki said the focus of his administration is to continue with its developmental strides in the State, adding that he would not be distracted on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

He noted: “We have done so much in Edo.

“What the world should be hearing about us now should be the positive things going on in the State, not news about trouble or crisis.

“I want to thank the Speaker and members of the Assembly for this courtesy and solidarity visit.

“We have so much work to be done and I will try as much as possible not to allow any distraction.

“There is no crisis in Edo.

“No crisis in government.

“No crisis in EDHA and those who benefit from crisis, creating crisis, reporting crisis should not be given the opportunity here.cdc

Also Read:

“What should be of concern to us today is the failure of federal roads in the State which have almost incapacitated the State as the people are unable to move.

“That should be a crucial concern to us as Edo people.

“Crisis situation is like a war situation where we can’t move within our State.

“We have extensive federal roads and they lack the capacity of maintaining it and we in Edo and in the country are almost cut off.”