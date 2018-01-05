Speaker, Niger Delta groups congratulate Aare Ona Kakanfo

Leaders and representatives of all the prominent groups in the Niger Delta paid a courtesy visit to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, on Friday at his Omole resident in Lagos.

The group was made up of the Niger Delta Peoples Forum, Ijaw Community Leadership Forum and Ijaw Youth Development Association.

Giving reasons for the visit, the Grand Patron and Leader of the group, Comrade Joseph Evah, said there are over 100 groups in the Niger Delta and all these groups are across the South West.

Evah added that the visit became necessary as a result of the accommodating spirit of the Yoruba, as championed over the years by the Aare Onakakanfo

Comrade Evah noted further that there had been a strong and lasting relationship between Aare Adams and the Niger Delta people.

The relationship, he said, dates back to the struggle and days of the late Ken Saro Wiwa, adding that Aare Adams also played a very important role by supporting former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said: “We are here to congratulate our brother on his appointment as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and to identify with you as our friend and brother.

“Over the years, you have stood by us at critical times of our struggle and we are happy that God has crowned your efforts with this prestigious title.”

Meanwhile, Aare Adams expressed appreciation to the Ijaw people on the visit, saying the visit was spiritual as it afforded the group the opportunity that signify the unity of all races in Nigeria.

He said: “You have come not to honour me alone, but to honor the entire Yoruba race.

“By new status, I am going to be a bridge-builder and extend my network to all regions.

“More importantly, I urge all the tribes in the nation to brace-up to build a nation that we can be proud of.”

In the same vein, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adesina Adeyemo, has also congratulated Adams on his appointment as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

In a letter sent through a powerful delegation that visited Aare Adams on Friday, Adeyemo said: “By any parameter, you deserve this highly exalted position in Yoruba land because your life is dedicated to the course of Yoruba nation and you have continually using your life to protect the life of others. I am not unmindful of the enormous responsibilities that come with your new status as the generalissimo of Yoruba land now that there are rising security threats and challenges, I therefore, charge you to be more diligent, bold and strong in discharging this huge responsibility. The spirit of Yoruba deity will be with you and see you through.”