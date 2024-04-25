Speaker lauds Tinubu for takeoff of Consumer Credit Scheme

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the approval of the takeoff of the first phase of the Consumer Credit Scheme.

He said Tinubu’s approval for the scheme has demonstrated his avowed readiness, commitment, and steadfastness to better the lives of Nigerians through people-oriented policies and programmes.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Wednesday in Abuja, the Speaker expressed joy that Nigerians who are willing to enhance their lives now have the lifeline of acquiring credit for goods and services to be repaid based on agreed terms.

The action, Abbas said, was in line with his October 1, 2023 message to Nigerians in which he expressed the hope that Nigeria would be great again under President Tinubu.

He said: “This is a laudable initiative by the president, which, I believe, will promote transparency and reduce corruption and waste within the civil service eventually, since workers will have the opportunity to get credit for goods and services.”

He said the President’s action “will put more food on the tables of Nigerians and bring everlasting smiles on the faces of many people”.

Describing the President’s approval as a game changer for many citizens, the Speaker said Nigerians should expect more of such result-oriented and people-centred decisions by the Tinubu-led administration.

Abbas noted that the decision was in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current government and congratulated Nigerians for having a leader who has their interest at heart.

He urged the citizens to take the opportunity presented by “this unprecedented initiative of the president to boost economic activities in the country”.