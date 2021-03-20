The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his 57th birthday.
Gbajabiamila said Ugwuanyi, who was a member of the House of Representatives until 2015, has been a friend worthy of being celebrated.
Gbajabiamila said despite Ugwuanyi’s membership of a different political party, the Enugu State Governor plays politics without bitterness, which is a virtue of a good politician.
The Speaker recalled with nostalgia Ugwuanyi’s contributions to the development of the Legislature when he served as a member.
He congratulated the Enugu State Governor for marking his 57th birthday in good health and wished him more years under God’s protection and guidance.
