RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Revd. Martin Uzoukwu, on Sunday told politicians and media practitioners in the country to stand on the side of truth to save Nigeria from its current situation.

While making the call, the Bishop as part of activities to mark the 55th Catholic World Communication Day at the St. Michael Catholic Cathedral Church, Minna said “whatever we do, we will be accountable to God”.

Bishop Uzoukwu while speaking on this year’s theme “Come and see” at a media lunch/interactive session with journalists in Niger state, said the country needs the truth to survive.

He said, “We encourage our politicians to always speak the truth. What the country is going through now will soon come to an end. Nigerians must speak the truth because it is only the truth that can salvage the situation we have found ourselves in this country”.

“I want the media to adhere to the tenets of the profession by standing on the side of truth. You must shelve the bad and ugly side even though the truth is bitter. Say the right thing and speak to your conscience”.

Earlier, the Diocesan Communications Director, Revd. Fr. Jude Offor while saying that the media has what it takes to save the country, added that “whatever you say can either make or mar the society”.

He further urged the media to use all forms to reach people especially the downtrodden and physically challenged persons just as they are and where they live.