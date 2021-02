Spartak Moscow management has insisted that no decision has been made about on-loan Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses.

It’s been claimed Moses’ loan could be cut short by Spartak.

His deal runs to the end of the season.

But Spartak PR chief Anton Fetisov told Sport-Express: “It’s too early to talk about it.

“He must have played a few official games at least.

“Then we can return to the discussion of this topic.”

This season, Moses has played 10 matches for Spartak and scored one goal.