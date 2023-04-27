Spare parts dealer who assaulted housewife arraigned

A Lagos State-based spare parts dealer, Ebube Eddy, 37, has been arraigned for allegedly assaulting a housewife, Omolara James.

Popularly known as Bebex, Eddy was arraigned on Wednesday before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogba.

He was arraigned on a three counts charge before the Magistrate, O. A. Odubayo, alongside 27-year-old Ali Musa.

The police prosecutor, C. Olagbayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 20, 2023 at Mercedes Benz Line, Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos.

The charge reads: “That you, Ebube Eddy and Ali Musa, on April 20 around 8pm at Mercedes Benz Line, Ladipo Market, Mushin Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony wit: conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and assault and thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 411 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Ebube Eddy, on the same day, time and place at the aforesaid magisterial district did conduct yourself in a manner to cause a breach of peace by making moves to indecently assault one Omolara James, 26, by wanting to touch her breast and thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 168(d) of the Lagos Criminal Law, 2015.

“That you, Ali Musa, on the same day, time and place at the aforesaid magisterial district did assault one Omolara James by slapping her on her face thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 170 and punishable under Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Odubayo granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties.

She then adjourned the case till May 15, 2023.