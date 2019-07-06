In continuation of her drive to encourage youngsters in the creative industry, SPAR has rewarded Mariam Kayode for her role as the “Best Child Actor” in the movie: “The Coffin Salesman,” directed by Imoh Umoren at the third edition of the RealTime Film Festival.

The festival, which took place at multiple centres across Lagos, Nigeria, drew participants from all across Africa.

SPAR, the hypermarket store in Nigeria, is renowned for supporting noble Nigerian projects that have built the capacity of Nigerian children in the creative industry.

The brand, with the maxim: “My Nigeria, My SPAR,” has enhanced the quality of lives of Nigerians through all her touch points, while demonstrating her ethos for the country.

Commenting on the reward for the uprising actor, the Group Head Marketing, John Goldsmith, noted that Nigerian children needed to be aided to achieve their aims in life.

Goldsmith said it has been discovered that many children who are interested in film production and performing arts have not had a leeway into the industry.

In his words: “Creative expressions cannot be separated from the realities of this age. Nigerians are doing great exploits globally and we need to nurture the upcoming talents which will in turn enhance the creative industry in the country in general. Our brand will continue to support the development of the Nigerian child through various initiatives.”

In his response to the support from SPAR for the Film Festival, the Artistic Director, RealTime Film Festival, Stanlee Ohikhuare, said: “The organizers and volunteers of the Film Festival appreciate the support of SPAR in extending the frontiers of the festival. The emergence of talented children can be encouraged with incentives that will contribute to their overall success in the industry.

“The Creative industry in the country will blossom the more if brands like SPAR and others support the ingenuity of everyone with the film making sector. We look forward to rewarding more upcoming talents and we will equally celebrate their creativity till they come into maturity in the industry.”

In her response to the award, Mariam said: “I am excited to be a recipient of the award this year. SPAR has rewarded me for being a part of the movie industry and I will give my best to acting till the brand becomes so proud of me. This year’s award will spur me more into action. Every company that encourages children like SPAR is developing the future of Nigeria.”

The festival is the only festival with a competitive category for films made by kids.

During the festival, there is a workshop where children are taught the rudiments of filmmaking and their productions are shown at the annual festival.

The event attracted people from Corporate and Social Nigeria alongside A-list movie artists and celebrities.

A total of about 178 short movies of various genres from 156 countries were screened alongside four feature films.

As renowned of SPAR Nigeria, the hypermarket brand has always translated the shopping experience of Nigerians and every shopper based on their Choice, Quality, Service and Value.

SPAR Nigeria is a part of the global retail chain originating from Holland. SPAR international has given the Master Franchise of the SPAR brand to Artee Group for its operations in Nigeria.