There are exciting football moments lined up this weekend on StarTimes’ sports channels.

On Saturday, CHAN 2020 and Copa del Rey Round of 32 will kick-off.

Spanish Super Cup final between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played on Sunday at 9pm.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga opens its matchday 16 on Friday with Bayern Munich topping the table with 33 points.

The CHAN 2020, which was due to be held in April last year in Cameroon, but was moved to this year due to the global pandemic, sees 16 countries competing.

It is the sixth time that the tournament, in which only players competing in the local league of their country can participate, will be held.

The only previous champion not to participate in this year’s finals are Tunisia, who qualified, but withdrew, allowing Libya to take their place.

The Carthage Eagles are not the only big name to be missing from the tournament, as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Senegal were all knocked out in the qualifying rounds.

But in their absence, there will be plenty of talent on display, as two-time champions DR Congo (2009 and 2016) take on 2014 winners Libya in Group B, with Congo and Niger the other teams.

Football fans can relish their weekend on StarTimes’ sports channels as the affordable pay-TV provider brings the best of football moments across Africa and Europe.