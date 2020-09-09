The opening fixture of the 2020/2021 season in Spain is in doubt because of a dispute between La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Various media outlets in Spain reported Wednesday that the match between Granada and Athletic Bilbao could be postponed because of RFEF’s insistence that games should not be played on a Friday.

RFEF has a long-standing opposition to games being played on Friday or Monday nights because of the potential effects on attendances.

That was not a valid concern during the post-lockdown conclusion to last season, with games being played behind closed doors, and fixtures were therefore allowed on Fridays and Mondays.

The league believes this no longer applies even though fans are not yet allowed back in stadiums.(dpa/NAN)