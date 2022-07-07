Subscribe
Spaniard Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semi-final

Rafael Nadal’s hopes of completing a rare calendar year Grand Slam ended on Thursday when the Spaniard withdrew from his highly-anticipated showdown with Australian Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal strain.

“I have to pull out of the tournament as I have been suffering with pain in the abdomen,” said the 36-year-old.

He is the holder of men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal had triumphed at the Australian and French Opens this year and had been hoping to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar-year slam.

Reuters/NAN.

