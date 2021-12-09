Spalletti: We’ll do everything to shorten Osimhen’s recovery

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti revealed Victor Osimhen could return to the pitch earlier than initially expected.

He said Wednesday ahead of their Europa League match: “We will do everything possible to shorten the recovery times.”

The Partenopei are preparing to face Leicester City in the Europa League on Thursday night, but arrive after a run of one win in six games across all competitions.

Spalletti wants to see a reaction from his side, but stressed he feels the players are at a good place ahead of the important clash with the Foxes.

“The only problem I have to worry about is the moral values of the players,” Spalletti said at a press conference.

“The energy they have to express themselves with every time, not to accept the situations that sometimes determine the results.

“From what I see, my players are healthy. It’s clear that in a moment when some results creak, it becomes a bit heavier and there’s a need to exhibit a superior mental strength.

“There’s a need to keep the heads clear. From what I see from this point of view, my players are healthy, so I don’t have to change anything. We must be able to recognise the potential that still exists.”

—