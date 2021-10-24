Spalletti rates Osimhen ahead of Mbappe

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted that he rates Victor Osimhen ahead of PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

When former Lazio sports chief Walter Sabatini was asked to choose between Osimhen and Mbappé, he opted for the Napoli centre-forward.

“If I were to pick one of them, I’d go for Osimhen. He is unstoppable, because he can run onto seemingly impossible balls and make them count,” Sabatini told the Corriere dello Sport.

“Right now, I would choose Osimhen.”

Spalletti was asked the same question ahead of Sunday’s clash with Roma.

“I agree with what he said and I have always thought that,” smiled Spalletti.