Spaletti: Osimhen gives us that burst of enthusiasm

Luciano Spalletti believes Victor Osimhen is key in Napoli, saying the striker usually gives the Italian side burst of enthusiasm



The influential Nigerian made his return from injury in the Partenopei’s Serie A game against Hellas Verona on Saturday, coming on for 25 minutes of the eventual 0-0 draw.



Assessing his side’s performance in the stalemate at the Maradona, Spalletti believes his side lacked fluidity in possession.



“I expected the match against Verona to be so difficult,” he said. “We had to be fluid. In the possession phase, we were unable to find space between their players. They are used to playing this type of match and they were helped by our attitude and by our lack of fluidity.”



The Napoli coach was also asked about the difference in Napoli’s home and away form, having picked up 40 points from 15 away matches in Serie A compared to 35 points from their 15 games at home in the league.



Spalletti replied: “Napoli are good both at home and away, it’s always the attitude of the opponents that determines the outcome.



“Maybe when they play at home, the opponents try to score more whilst at Maradona they come for a draw, they’re all more closed, lower and it gets more complicated.



The attention soon turned to the topic of Osimhen, who is expected to be involved again in the game against Milan.



“He gave that burst of enthusiasm that our fans rightly attribute to him by now and he immediately showed that he was in the game. He needed these 25 minutes of running to be ready to play on Tuesday. It’s clear that we will also see the players in training.



Spalletti also commented on the feud between Napoli’s supporters and the club’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis.



He added: “When I saw that there had been a conciliation, I was very happy, it was thanks to De Laurentiis.



“I say that depriving our players of the affection and love of the fans, who struggle among other things, it was unfair to keep them hidden. Now that we are all united in our desire to love Napoli, everything becomes easier for us.”