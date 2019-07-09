The Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Marcelino Ansorena, says his country will continue to publish Spanish books in Nigerian languages to reinforce bilateral relations between both countries.

Ansorena told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday that the publication of books would encourage Nigerians to learn Spanish and enhance international interaction.



The envoy said that the Spanish government was conscious of the considerable growth in demand for learning Spanish, hence the need for the investment in book publishing to enhance speaking of the language.

He said: “We want to promote the writing and publishing of books in Spanish; we did such in the past but we will develop strategic and structural plans to achieve more.

“We collaborated with Nigerian publishers in the understanding of Spanish; we want to organise the literary structure to enable Nigerians to understand our language and interact with it freely.

“We already have our own library of Spanish books where we encourage the editing and printing of Spanish books in Yoruba, to promote cultural exchange and not just language.

“We have been able to publish Spanish books in Yoruba and Hausa so far; we hope to focus on Igbo soon as a major language in Nigeria to achieve the goals.”

He defined Spanish as a native language spoken by over 500 million people globally and been used by 60 million people in the US.

The ambassador said the embassy would partner with the Spanish Institute to teach the language and conduct the language examination as official diploma course for international relations.

He commended the relationship that exists between Spain and Nigeria, that he said has been mutual, promising to partner with the Nigerian government to boost people interest in the speaking Spanish language.

He said that both Spain and Nigeria have different cultural dimensions.

He said: “In Nigeria, there are different communities, while Spain has five languages namely, Spanish, Galician, Basque (euskarian), Aranes and Catalan.”

The envoy said the Spanish Embassy had been an active cultural actor in Nigeria through Spanish activities to encourage the speaking of the language.

Ansorena said that both countries would strengthen the relations between them to promote their growth.