Real Madrid’s defender Sergio Ramos has been let out of Spain’s squad for the EURO 2020.

The 35-year-old defender will not take place in Spain’s roster, which was unveiled on Monday.

Ramos now has the record for Spain’s most capped player with 180 appearances.

He helped his national team win trophies in three successive tournaments: EURO 2008, 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012.

Luis Enrique did not include any players from Los Blancos in his 24-man panel for this summer’s European Championships, despite the side finishing second in La Liga and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Right-back Dani Carvajal, versatile defender Nacho Fernandez and forward Marco Asensio all missed out on selection, while Lucas Vazquez sits out the tournament through injury and there was – unsurprisingly – no call-ups for Alvaro Odriozola or Isco, to dominate Real Madrid news.

There were six Madrid players on the plane for the 2018 World Cup (Ramos, Vazquez, Carvajal, Isco, Asensio and Nacho).

Indeed, the World Cup in 1950 was the only time when just one Madrid player has been in Spain’s squad for an international tournament – Luis Molowny was included in the panel that year.

Luis Enrique has made history by not calling up any player from the club for a major finals.

—