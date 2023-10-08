Soyinka to critics disputing his academic records: Provide evidence in 30 days

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has called on those accusing him of fraudulent academic claims to prove it within 30 days.

Soyinka threw the challenge in a statement he issued on Thursday following an article disputing his academic record.

He said he was waiting for the evidence against him to be made available to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission among other following an online publication disputing his academic records.

One Joseph Dahip had in a 1998 article referenced a 1996 report in which a scholar, Prof. James Gibbs, was quoted as disputing some claims allegedly made by Soyinka.

The article said in part: “The claim by Professor Wole Soyinka that he obtained a first-class bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Leeds University has been challenged.

“Instead, what the Nobel laureate actually obtained from Leeds was a second-class degree.

“This startling revelation was made by Professor James Gibbs who has closely monitored the activities of former Leeds students in English literature.”

Reacting, Soyinka, in his statement titled: “A Moral Call to Amoral Conscripts,” said: “A document of unmatchable scurrility, last encountered during General Sani Abacha’s global campaign of calumny against opponents of his despotic, infernally venal and homicidal reign, is back in circulation.

“Duly modified to suit a debased internet culture, it is making its grimy rounds ironically under the auspices of a democratic political party, supposedly dedicated to an ethos of freedom of opinion and expression.

“The contents of that script are attributed, as before, to the scholastic industry of a Bristol schoolteacher.

“While awaiting a decision from my lawyers whether or not to dignify the current sponsors of this mouldy tract with legal action, I wish to state in advance that I voluntarily waive all protection under the statute of limitations, and insist that the laws that govern fraudulent academic claims be invoked and applied to these allegations to the uttermost limit.

“I also declare, in advance that, if found culpable, I shall strip myself of any titles and honours I may have garnered in my entire career, from the most obscure to the most coveted.

“In return, I expect the purveyors of this sordid material to submit all evidence, however minuscule, to the nation’s investigative agencies – Directorates of Prosecutions, EFCC, ICPC, plus affected institutions and others – within the next thirty days.

“Failing this elementary service in public interest within the stated time, and/or If such allegations are yet again proven baseless, thus indicating that their sponsors can boast of neither honours to their careers nor honour to their births and origins, then, as a token of moral recompense, they should undertake to jump off the bridge of the symbolic River Niger, provided with life jackets to ensure a life of remorse after this ritual purgation, but chained to one another in a commendable unity of purpose.”

Soyinka said apart from the “infested media”, his statement was equally sent to the Academic Staff Union of Universities; Pan-African Writers Association, Accra, Ghana; Nigerian Association of Authors; Nobel Foundation, Stockholm; University of Leeds; and the alleged Bristol Primary Source and his school.