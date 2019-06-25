Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has spoken on the incident on a flight in which he had to vacate a seat for a young man who it was allocated to.

The issue came into the public space on Sunday following an Instagram post by eminent businessman, Tony Cole.

Media mogul, Mo Abudu, who also made a comment on the development, shared a mail Prof. Soyinka sent to her.

The mail by Soyinka to Abudu reads: “Someone sent me Patrick Tonye’s comment on the plane incident, and I saw your brief comment. It was a very minor thing and I’d forgotten all about it. However, after reading the boy’s response, I became curious. First, I never exchanged a word with him throughout beyond inviting him to take his allotted seat. Never spoke a word to him after that. Certainly never exchanged contact. So of course, I wonder if it’s the very individual who’s posted this or a total fake.

“The phenomenon of stolen identities takes very strange dimensions and has become a source of worry. I wonder if this is one such. Any way of your finding out. I don’t operate in the social media as you probably recall.”