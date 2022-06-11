Soyinka reacts to report he paid tribute to Tinubu after primaries

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has reacted to a report that he paid tribute to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His reaction was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Abiola Owoaje, titled: “I did not pay tribute to Tinubu – Soyinka.”

This was in reaction to a tribute that went viral on the social media on Friday credited to the Nobel Laureate, titled: “Prof Wole Soyinka’s tribute to Sen Asiwaju Tinubu.”

The elder statesman was credited with a tribute said to have been written after Tinubu won the APC presidential primaries.

But Owoaje dismissed it as false, saying it was the handiwork of indolent identity thieves whose preoccupation is to deceive the general public with phoney social media posts to gain prominence.

Soyinka maintained that he did not operate or own social media accounts.

Owoaje added: “The literary luminary reiterated his position on the 2023 elections and the issues surrounding it, noting that he has no business meddling in the struggle for power by political parties in the country.

“Soyinka enjoins the general public to be on alert to the antics of faceless cowards spreading falsehood, adding that they should not partake in the despicable action of the authors by spreading the cocktail of lies.”