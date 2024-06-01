Soyinka: I may apply for restoration of my US Green Card

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said that he may apply now for the restoration of his United States of America Permanent Residence card, also known as Green Card.

He said this in a statement after the conviction of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, with sentencing on July 11.

The Eagle Online recalls that Soyinka dumped his Green Card over disagreement with the actions of Trump while in office.

In a statement on Friday, titled: “The Trump Verdict,” Soyinka said: “For millions in anguished parts of the world, certainly for us in vast swathes of the African continent, this is daybreak on a new democratic promise.

“The warning is clear, sooner or later, the clamour of equity breaks down the stoutest gates on guard across the citadel of impunity.

“The Trump debacle is a challenge also, a call to preparedness and steadfastness. Installed and putative fascisms–secular, military or theocratic-will extract from this only the wrong lessons, batten down and ‘crack down’ in self-protection.

“It is ‘Not yet Uhuru’, not anywhere close for humanity in our global village. Nonetheless, a celebration, albeit in a minor key, is justified.

“P.s. Seeing that this trite, personal gesture attracted such inordinate attention at the time, let me answer the question before it is asked: Yes, I may choose to apply for restoration of my card of Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card. Possibly.”