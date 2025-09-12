Soyinka: How I was abducted, robbed overseas

Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has revealed how he was abducted and robbed during a visit to Bucharest, Romania.

Professor Soyinka recounted the harrowing experience in the foreign country in an interview he granted to TheNEWS magazine.

He said he was in Romania to attend the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS), one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world.

The event is held annually in Sibiu, Romania and attracts thousands of artists and spectators across the world.

Soyinka said he arrived in Bucharest at 12:10am, but missed those who were to pick him up at the airport.

He then took a taxi, telling the driver he was going to Novotel Hotel, where he was to lodge, adding: “So I got into the taxi and the man drove and drove and finally we got to a spot.

“It was now close to 1 o’clock in the dead of the night.

“And I thought we were in the hotel.

“Then he brought out his PoS (Point of Sale machine).

“A conversation took place (I narrate all of that in the book).

“Anyway, the bottom line is that I was in effect abducted, robbed, and deposited in this strange place.

“I had to enter it without seeing the PoS because this man kept hiding it.

“He was insisting: ‘Enter your pin, enter your pin.’

“That drama lasted inside the taxi between 25 and 30 minutes.

“I was deliberately entering the wrong pin, playing for time, hoping people would come out maybe from the hotel or be strolling around.

“It was one of those times when everybody refused to come out.

“Completely bare where I was.

“No sign.

“I didn’t discover it wasn’t a hotel until I finally got down.

“I was still playing for time, hoping somebody would come out of the hotel, maybe smoking cigarettes, even a street worker or whatever.

“So, it became a battle of wills inside the car, which approached violence – he wondering who I was, what I was and I playing for time, hoping somebody would come along.

“And then you can imagine all sorts of imagination in my head.

“Why had he dropped me in this particular place?

“Was it a gang-infested area?

“Let’s just say it was a weird and not very comfortable kind of situation.

“Eventually, that night, anyway, I got to the hotel.

“I was picked up by a car and taken to Sibiu.”

