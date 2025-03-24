Soyinka criticises Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers

Renowned Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Professor Soyinka, who spoke with The Africa Report, said the declaration of emergency rule undermines the spirit of federalism.

He said: “If it is constitutionally right, then I think it is about time we sat down and amended the constitution to make sure that it operates as a genuine federal entity.

“The debate will go on whether this was, in the first place, a wise decision, but in terms of fundamental principles, I believe that this is against the federal spirit of association.”

Soyinka reiterated his long-standing call for a national conference, which he believes would pave the way for a truly representative constitution.

He added: “The system we are operating right now is not the best for a pluralistic society like ours.

“The federal spirit of association is a cardinal principle… right now, in principle, this action is against the federal imperative.”

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu had last week declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his Deputy, Ngozi Odu; and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

In their place, he appointed a Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff and retired Admiral.

The suspension of the democratic structure is for six months in the first instance.

