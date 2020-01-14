Nobel laureate, Prof, Wole Soyinka, has thrown his weight behind the establishment of the South West security apparatus, Operation Amotekun.

Soyinka made his position known on Monday when he spoke at a programme: “Never Again,” a conference to commemorate 50 years of the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

He described the establishment of the security outfit as a fulfilment of the yearnings of the people, adding that it was “a desirable New Year gift”.

He added in his remarks at the conference attended by several prominent Nigerians: “My second remark is to say thank you to a number of public-spirited, humanity-considering governors in this nation, who finally responded to the demand and yearnings of the citizens and produced one organisation called Amotekun.

“This is most unexpected.

“I had given up on them.

“It was the most unexpected, but desirable New Year present this nation has ever received.

“Whether you agree or disagree, the point is: the yearning of the people has been fulfilled.”