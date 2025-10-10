Sowunmi hails Abiodun as Ogun airport begins commercial flight operations

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State and Convener of The Alternative Movement, Otunba Segun Showunmi, congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun on the achievement recorded with the successful completion of Ogun Gateway International Airport and the inauguration of its first commercial flights.

Sowunmi, according to a statement on Friday, applauded Governor Abiodun for prioritising progress and necessary infrastructure, such as the Gateway International Airport, to strengthen the economic prosperity of the state.

According to him, the recent commencement of commercial flight operations at the newly constructed international airport along Ilisan-Iperu Remo road no doubt marked the beginning of greater economic prosperity for the residents of the state.

The PDP chieftain reportedly stated this while speaking on his first flight experience from Abuja on Thursday to the state-owned airport.

He attributed the achievements of the airport to the commitment of Abiodun’s vision towards the development, while also commending the former governor of the state and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, under whose the project was conceived in 2005.

Sowunmi expressed his delight that the Airport had made Ogun become a truly hub of economic prosperity, insisting that anyone who refused to invest in Ogun is losing out.

He disclosed that he had the privilege of knowing when the idea of the Airport was conceived during the administration of Daniel, but it didn’t come to reality until now.

Sowunmi posited that sometimes when an opportunity is missed, it shouldn’t be regarded as lost, believing that whatever is coming is better.

“Gateway International Airport, the best is yet to come”, he said.

He cheerfully commended the governor for putting up infrastructure in the airport, saying that for any development to occur, there must be infrastructure.

He said, “I had the privilege of knowing when this idea was conceived, during the reign and the government of Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

“I happened to work in the government, in the same office as the Economic Adviser at that time.

“So I have an idea of how we got all this started, and when you think about the number of years it has taken us before we can get the project done, then we have to thank God.

“Many people, organisations and business owners wanted the airport built, knowing that if we build it, investors will come.

“Anyone who wants to transform any environment, first of all, make sure they put infrastructure for multimodal transportation in place, like Abiodun has done.”

The PDP chieftain added, “On behalf of all good citizens of Ogun State at home and in diaspora, I want to say huge congratulations to His Excellency, Omoba Dapo Abiodun, the man who ensured that, in our lifetime, a commercial flight landed in Iperu, Ilishan, Ogun State.

“Over time, people are going to learn that this infrastructure will generate more income than all of the medley of misdirected activities they prioritise instead of facing the things that are important.”