Sowore storms Akure, demands Akeredolu’s resignation

Renowned rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday at a town hall at the Akure City Hall demanded the resignation of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Sowore said it was time to rescue the state from the few people allegedly siphoning its resources.

He also challenged the Ondo State House of Assembly to show the world the letter purportedly written by Akeredolu for his latest medical leave to confirm that it was not forged.

He said he was not in the state with regard to next year’s governorship election, but to demand for good governance for the citizens.

He also faulted how Akeredolu had held on to power, despite his health challenges, while he continued to receive security vote outside the state.

He said he and other concerned citizens of the state needed to demonstrate courage by defending the constitutional rights of the people given to Akeredolu.

Sowore, however, blamed the people for their silence over the political crisis, which, according to him, has stalled development in the state.

He said: “We have tolerated this nonsense for too long in Ondo State.

“As we wrap up the year, we discover that we just have to intervene in the current crisis in the state.

“This crisis has been going on for more than one year now.

“They can’t show you any letter from the governor because the man is not fit to sign any document at the moment.

“There is no letter anywhere.”

Sowore later called on the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to be above board and ensure the people felt the impact of governance in the next few months.

He added: “So, it’s not about if Akeredolu resigns or resumes, but about giving ourselves the sense that whoever we are appointing into political offices are those with our interest at heart.

“Election is coming next year and you should shine your eyes properly.

“Enough is enough and this nonsense has to stop.”

Also Read:

A human rights lawyer, Tope Temokun, flayed how Akeredolu was ruling the state since he emerged and returned for a second term amid serious health challenges.

Temokun challenged the people of the state to continue to expose the rot in the government in the interest of the development of the state.

Akeredolu had been battling protracted health challenges and reportedly transmitted power to his deputy on December 13 to proceed on another medical leave.