Sowore narrates ‘ordeal’ in police detention in 48 hours

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has revealed the “ordeal” he went through while in the detention of the Nigeria Police Force in 48 hours.

The Eagle Online recalls that Sowore was invited for an “interview” by the police over allegations of “forgery, cyberstalking, and other infractions”.

He was, however, not initially granted bail for what the police described as his refusal to write a statement.

Reflecting on his detention in a bullet point statement, the rights activist wrote: “In just forty-eight hours, the illegal IGP assembled an entire circus of contradictions AND a masterclass in institutional hypocrisy.

“1. First came the police interrogators, eager to grill me as if truth could be extracted by intimidation.

“2. Then the police detention warders, ready to lock me away without cause.

“3. They sent in the police invaders and torturers and, in a bizarre twist, also dispatched police investigators to “investigate” those very torturers.

“4. A police doctor appeared to treat injuries inflicted by… the police.

“5. The police media arm was deployed not to expose injustice, but to stage-manage and distort the story of the attacks.

“6. Then came the police delivery crew, bearing three fresh petitions like some grotesque gift service.

“7. New police doctors emerged, as if a change in personnel could cleanse the stain of brutality.

“8. Police lawyers arrived, delivering charges and revealing detention orders.

“9. And finally, police diplomats moved quietly in the background, negotiating the terms of my release.

“#RevolutionNow.”

