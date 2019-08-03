Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the arrest of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, by operatives of the Department of State Services.

Sowore was picked up at about 1:25am on Saturday, two days before the commencement of a nationwide protest he is spearheading alongside musician Idris Abdulkareem on bad governance.

Abubakar, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, condemned the arrest of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 23, 2019 election in Nigeria.

Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party flag bearer for the same election, tweeted: “Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy.

“These kidnappings in the guise of arrests stands condemned.”