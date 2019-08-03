The Department of State Services has shunned enquiry over the “abduction” of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the last general elections in Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was in the early hours of Saturday taken away from his Lagos home by armed men suspected to be operatives of the DSS.

However, efforts by the News Agency of Nigeria to get the reaction of the Lagos State Command of the DSS were not successful.

Similarly, calls and text messages to the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja was not responded to.

However, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bala Elkana, said Sowore was not arrested by the police.